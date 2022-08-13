Oxygen Price Reaches $0.0576 on Top Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $289,072.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,926,227 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

