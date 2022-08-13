Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

OMI opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

