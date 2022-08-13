Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

NYSE:OC opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

