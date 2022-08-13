OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC OAMCF opened at $0.34 on Friday. OverActive Media has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

