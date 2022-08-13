OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OverActive Media Price Performance

Shares of OTC OAMCF opened at $0.34 on Friday. OverActive Media has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Get OverActive Media alerts:

OverActive Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.