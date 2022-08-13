Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

