OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
OSI Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.
