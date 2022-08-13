OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.