Ormeus Ecosystem Hits Market Capitalization of $59,878.31 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $59,878.31 and $7,335.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ormeus Ecosystem Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

