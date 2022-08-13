Origin Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $362,588.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.81 million and $362,588.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.
Origin Dollar Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,899,306 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
