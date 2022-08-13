Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

