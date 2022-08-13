Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

