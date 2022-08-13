Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $89.86 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $89.86 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

