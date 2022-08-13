Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0496 on Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Orbs has a market cap of $142.61 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,462.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.