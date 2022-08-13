Oppenheimer Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $78.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.65.

GXO stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

