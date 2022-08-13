OpenDAO Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $33.97 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063556 BTC.

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

