Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Onex from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of ONEX opened at C$71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.75. Onex has a 52 week low of C$61.99 and a 52 week high of C$101.61. The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

