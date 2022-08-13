Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of Onex stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Onex has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 3.46%.

Onex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.