ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

OGS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.