OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Performance
ONCS opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
