OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

ONCS opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.