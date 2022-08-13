OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $0.94 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

