Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.6 %

OMCL opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.