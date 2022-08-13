OLO (NYSE:OLO) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLO. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE:OLO traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 11,582,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OLO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

