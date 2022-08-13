Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ OLK traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $18.42. 263,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 403,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.