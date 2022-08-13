Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:ODC opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

