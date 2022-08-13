Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $337,040.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

