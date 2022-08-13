Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $337,040.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
