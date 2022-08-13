Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

