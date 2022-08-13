Obyte (GBYTE) Price Tops $16.87 on Top Exchanges

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Obyte has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $8,212.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $16.87 or 0.00068919 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Coin Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
