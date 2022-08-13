Oak Thistle LLC Takes $690,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.78.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

