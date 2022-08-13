Oak Thistle LLC Invests $571,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

