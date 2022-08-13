Oak Thistle LLC Invests $537,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,716 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,055. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

