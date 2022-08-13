Oak Thistle LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $114.78.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

