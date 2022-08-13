Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 3,922 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.90 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

