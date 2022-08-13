Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 14,364 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

