Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,784,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 730,172 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 630,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.4 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

