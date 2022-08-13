Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

