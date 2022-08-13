Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Clarivate Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.