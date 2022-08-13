Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.
Robert Half International Stock Performance
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Robert Half International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.
Robert Half International Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
