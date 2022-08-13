NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $187.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.