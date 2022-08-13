NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 439 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40.

On Thursday, July 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,454.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,231.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4,513.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

