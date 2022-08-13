NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.09. 47,809,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,551,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

