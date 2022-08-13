Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NBB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 76,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,350. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
