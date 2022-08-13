Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NBB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 76,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,350. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

