Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05, reports.
Nuvalent Price Performance
Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at Nuvalent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
