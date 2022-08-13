Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05, reports.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $65,390.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,553,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $65,390.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $401,351 over the last ninety days. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

