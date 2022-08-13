Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.97. 286,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,254. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,693.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.