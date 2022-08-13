Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

