NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

