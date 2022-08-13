Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.40.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. 58,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,433. Nova has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 47.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nova by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Nova by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Nova by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

