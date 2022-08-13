Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,399 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Shares of INTU opened at $486.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.79. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

