Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 55,402 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,402 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after purchasing an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,078,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $92.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

