Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,201 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $261.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

