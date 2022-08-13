Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,893 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $1,719,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GSK by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 494,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

