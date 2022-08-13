Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 589,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,235,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,645,000 after buying an additional 338,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $48.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

