Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 21,153 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $5,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 837,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $6,998,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

